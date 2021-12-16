Why different output gaps call for different monetary policy responses

Image: Shutterstock

Consider the accompanying chart, taken from the RBI’s State of the Economy report for December 2021. The chart, which they have sourced from Goldman Sachs Global Investment Research, shows the latest Output Gap measures for the major economies, as a percentage of their potential output. (image) The output gap is a measure of the difference between actual and potential output. It is therefore a measure of the slack that exists in the economy. A negative output gap indicates slack in...