Why a normal monsoon may not be enough to signal a revival in rural demand

The monsoon predictions have begun trickling in. The good news is that they are heralding a normal monsoon, with Skymet expecting a normal monsoon. The private weather forecaster has said that the La Nina influence will decline this monsoon, which may not lead to better than average or abundant rainfall. All eyes will be on the IMD forecast and then the updates as the monsoon sets in and then covers the rest of the country. Usually, the monsoon’s health is...