Which sector will drive Q1 GDP growth? RBI data on corporate results provide clues

A closer look at the corporate results by segregating companies according to size of sales shows a more nuanced picture

Highlights RBI data show sales growth (y-o-y) of listed private non-financial companies moderated to 2.1 per cent in Q1 2023-24, from 8 per cent in the previous quarter Operating profit rose by 10.5 per cent and 37.3 per cent (y-o-y) for IT and non-IT services companies, respectively, whereas it declined by 0.9 per cent for manufacturing companies The GDP data should show far better performance by the services sector, compared to manufacturing Only the biggest firms showed operating profits increase in the aggregate...