What explains Patanjali’s hunger for going public?

Going public is no easy decision. Ask the startups who rushed to list before the equity markets tanked. They caught the IPO exit route just in time but are facing intense investor scrutiny since then. But one startup founder, Yoga guru turned entrepreneur Baba Ramdev has no such apprehension. His pilot public market project of acquiring Ruchi Soya appears to be going so well that he wants to do four more IPOs in the next five years. Patanjali Ayurved,...