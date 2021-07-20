MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Upcoming Webinar:‘Identifying Multibaggers in Simple Steps’ by Ambareesh Baliga – Watch live on 21st July, 4:00 pm. Register Now!
you are here: HomeNewsOpinion

What could reverse the underperformance of FMCG stocks?

How companies did in the June quarter and whether demand remains intact. Management commentary will determine if the sector can shake off its lethargy

Ravi Ananthanarayanan
July 20, 2021 / 01:35 PM IST
What could reverse the underperformance of FMCG stocks?

Before the second wave erupted in India, the FMCG sector index was already underperforming the broad market.  The sector’s defensive nature did see it attract investor attention but even then it did not really outperform the broad market (see chart). A few reasons could be responsible, apart from valuations being expensive. (image) One reason could be that, unlike the first wave, most business activity was on and that meant cyclical stocks continued to benefit from the recovery trade. Another reason...

  • PRO Panorama

    Moneycontrol Pro Panorama | HDFC Bank's Q1 slip has the market holding its breath

    Jul 19, 2021 / 03:23 PM IST

    In today’s edition of Moneycontrol Pro Panorama: HDFC Bank Q1 overhang, growth double whammy, the payment trouble, Reliance Retail’s bold bet, Monsoon Watch, storm over sedition law and more

    Read Now

To read the full story, Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO

Access the exclusive stories, weekly investment ideas and daily technical calls in an Ad free experience

View Plans

Already a member? Sign in

Limited Period offer on Moneycontrol PRO. Subscribe to PRO and get up to

50% OFF

What Do You Get

  • Ad free experience

    Experience a non-intrusive navigation and faster response in the ad free mode

  • Sharpest Opinions

    Access to 230+ exclusive stories per month from our editorial and Experts

  • +

    Have a Global edge with access to content from world renowned experts and journalist

  • Actionable Insights

    Access to 40+ weekly investment ideas including 4 daily technical calls

  • Virtual Events

    Exclusive access to live webinars from market experts on trading and investment strategies

  • Newsletters

    Daily and weekly insights bundled and sent to your inbox to keep you ahead in the race.

View Offers

Get upto 50% discount on limited period offers