English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsOpinion

    What a Skip-Hike US Fed cycle implies for a market in FOMO mode

    The euphoria in markets indicates investors are pencilling a ‘one and done’ scenario for rate hikes, followed by rate cuts soon, ignoring forecasts. What could go wrong? 

    Ajay Bagga
    July 20, 2023 / 07:43 AM IST
    What a Skip-Hike US Fed cycle implies for a market in FOMO mode

    The questions investors are confronted with are: how many more rate hikes are left in this cycle, the shape and trajectory of the inversion in US treasury yield curve

    Highlights In a week from now, investors will know the US Fed’s FOMC meeting outcome, with loads of chatter till then about the decision US inflation has been trending lower and that’s given rise to confidence of inflation slowing without a recession as a precursor The markets have jumped several steps ahead, forecasting rapid and substantial rate cuts in 2024 itself Euphoria and FOMO driven investors are celebrating a narrow breadth stock market We have a week left before the US Fed’s rate setting...

    • PRO Panorama

      Moneycontrol Pro Panorama | Over-policing is bad for markets

      Jul 19, 2023 / 03:09 PM IST

      In today’s edition of Moneycontrol Pro Panorama: India-UAE deal a step towards internationalising rupee, is generative AI just a...

      Read Now

    To read the full story, Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO

    Access the exclusive stories, weekly investment ideas and daily technical calls in an Ad free experience

    View Plans

    Already a member? Sign in

    Limited Period offer on Moneycontrol PRO. Subscribe to PRO and get up to

    50% OFF

    What Do You Get

    • Ad free experience

      Experience a non-intrusive navigation and faster response in the ad free mode

    • Sharpest Opinions

      Access to 230+ exclusive stories per month from our editorial and Experts

    • +

      Have a Global edge with access to content from world renowned experts and journalist

    • Actionable Insights

      Access to 40+ weekly investment ideas including 4 daily technical calls

    • Virtual Events

      Exclusive access to live webinars from market experts on trading and investment strategies

    • Newsletters

      Daily and weekly insights bundled and sent to your inbox to keep you ahead in the race.

    View Offers

    Get upto 50% discount on limited period offers