What a Skip-Hike US Fed cycle implies for a market in FOMO mode

The questions investors are confronted with are: how many more rate hikes are left in this cycle, the shape and trajectory of the inversion in US treasury yield curve

Highlights In a week from now, investors will know the US Fed’s FOMC meeting outcome, with loads of chatter till then about the decision US inflation has been trending lower and that’s given rise to confidence of inflation slowing without a recession as a precursor The markets have jumped several steps ahead, forecasting rapid and substantial rate cuts in 2024 itself Euphoria and FOMO driven investors are celebrating a narrow breadth stock market We have a week left before the US Fed’s rate setting...