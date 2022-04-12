War and the virus have led to a spike in transport costs

Representative Image

The damage of an earthquake or an asteroid strike is immediate and catastrophic at the point of impact. Equally devastating, if not more, is the ripple effect that spreads and engulfs a wider area. The Russia-Ukraine crisis has devastated Ukraine physically and Russia economically. But the ripple effect of this conflict can be seen across the world. The first wave has hit the logistics sector. Sanctions on Russia and everything coming out of the country have impacted air, rail and shipping...