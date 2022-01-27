US Fed Decision | What if Jay Powell is wrong again?

Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell (File image)

US Federal Reserve chair Jerome Powell has changed his tune from ‘inflation is transitory’ to ‘the growth slowdown is transitory’. In keeping with his changed stance, the message coming through clearly from his press conference is that the Fed now has a single-minded focus on inflation, which is ruling at 7 percent from a year ago in the US, far above the Fed’s target of 2 percent. At the press conference, Powell said they needed to be nimble so...