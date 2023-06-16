US drug shortages as much a threat as an opportunity for Indian pharma

The crisis, termed a public health emergency by some experts, has seen patients in the US suffering crippling delays in getting treatments for life-threatening diseases like cancer because essential drugs aren’t available

Highlights The US is seeking new suppliers to tackle shortages in critical medicines, including for life-threatening diseases such as cancer The US remains hugely dependent on India and China for generics as well as APIs While this shortage may have ordinarily been good news for Indian companies, a combination of regulatory issues and sharp erosion in US margins limits the opportunity A Chinese pharma company has been allowed to make and sell a key cancer drug in the US market If this trend picks...