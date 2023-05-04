English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsOpinion

    US debt ceiling crisis: a self-inflicted wound

    Why would any government ever want to do default, given that the economic consequences of such an act would be disastrous for itself, its own people and even the global economy? 

    Sashi Sivramkrishna
    May 04, 2023 / 09:06 AM IST
    US debt ceiling crisis: a self-inflicted wound

    As Treasury Secretary, Janet Yellen had put it some months ago, the US is ‘flirting with the self-inflicted crisis’

    As the world anxiously awaits the outcome of negotiations between the Democrats and Republicans over raising the debt ceiling in return for an agreement on future spending cuts by the Biden government, it is perhaps a good time to reflect on what really is ‘national debt’. To begin with, it is critical to distinguish between countries which issue their own fiat (inconvertible) currencies like the US, UK, India, Japan, Canada, and so on from those that do not, in particular,...

    • PRO Panorama

      Moneycontrol Pro Panorama | Tata Steel’s never-ending European nightmare

      May 3, 2023 / 02:47 PM IST

      In today’s edition of Moneycontrol Pro Panorama: India lagging behind in quantum computing race, private sector posts strong gro...

      Read Now

    To read the full story, Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO

    Access the exclusive stories, weekly investment ideas and daily technical calls in an Ad free experience

    View Plans

    Already a member? Sign in

    Limited Period offer on Moneycontrol PRO. Subscribe to PRO and get up to

    50% OFF

    What Do You Get

    • Ad free experience

      Experience a non-intrusive navigation and faster response in the ad free mode

    • Sharpest Opinions

      Access to 230+ exclusive stories per month from our editorial and Experts

    • +

      Have a Global edge with access to content from world renowned experts and journalist

    • Actionable Insights

      Access to 40+ weekly investment ideas including 4 daily technical calls

    • Virtual Events

      Exclusive access to live webinars from market experts on trading and investment strategies

    • Newsletters

      Daily and weekly insights bundled and sent to your inbox to keep you ahead in the race.

    View Offers

    Get upto 50% discount on limited period offers