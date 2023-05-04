US debt ceiling crisis: a self-inflicted wound

As Treasury Secretary, Janet Yellen had put it some months ago, the US is ‘flirting with the self-inflicted crisis’

As the world anxiously awaits the outcome of negotiations between the Democrats and Republicans over raising the debt ceiling in return for an agreement on future spending cuts by the Biden government, it is perhaps a good time to reflect on what really is ‘national debt’. To begin with, it is critical to distinguish between countries which issue their own fiat (inconvertible) currencies like the US, UK, India, Japan, Canada, and so on from those that do not, in particular,...