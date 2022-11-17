English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Upcoming Event : Register for INTRAZON 3.0 |India's Largest Retail Intraday Traders Online Conference at just 600 INR for PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsOpinion

    Unlike the rest of the world, unemployment fell in India during the pandemic

    Employment in the ‘agriculture, hunting, forestry and fishing’ sector went up from 198.2 million in 2018-19 to 223.4 million in 2019-20, in a radical change of trend

    Manas Chakravarty
    November 17, 2022 / 08:44 AM IST
    Unlike the rest of the world, unemployment fell in India during the pandemic

    Representative image

    Highlights In India, employment went up during the pandemic Workers went back to family farms, leading to a jump in the agricultural employment figures But this was in reality disguised unemployment The trade and construction sectors also saw a rise in employment The number of workers in household enterprises went up Ironically, the rise in employment during the pandemic is a sign of economic distress Normally, the pandemic should have led to lower employment, as people opted to stay out of the labour force for fear...

    • PRO Panorama

      Moneycontrol Pro Panorama | Stocks ride high, but signs of slowing economy persist

      Nov 16, 2022 / 03:04 PM IST

      In today’s edition of Moneycontrol Pro Panorama: Indian healthcare sector on recovery path, investors back Chinese equities, decoding the US midterm election results, RBI reports glaring gaps in municipal financing, and more

      Read Now

    To read the full story, Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO

    Access the exclusive stories, weekly investment ideas and daily technical calls in an Ad free experience

    View Plans

    Already a member? Sign in

    Limited Period offer on Moneycontrol PRO. Subscribe to PRO and get up to

    50% OFF

    What Do You Get

    • Ad free experience

      Experience a non-intrusive navigation and faster response in the ad free mode

    • Sharpest Opinions

      Access to 230+ exclusive stories per month from our editorial and Experts

    • +

      Have a Global edge with access to content from world renowned experts and journalist

    • Actionable Insights

      Access to 40+ weekly investment ideas including 4 daily technical calls

    • Virtual Events

      Exclusive access to live webinars from market experts on trading and investment strategies

    • Newsletters

      Daily and weekly insights bundled and sent to your inbox to keep you ahead in the race.

    View Offers

    Get upto 50% discount on limited period offers