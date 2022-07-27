Uncertainties multiply for Tata Steel

Representative image.

Strange as it may seem, Tata Steel’s European business was the star performer of the June quarter, rescuing the company from a decline in EBITDA. Europe has typically lagged India and pulled down overall performance in many quarters. Ebitda stands for earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization. But its new stardom may not last for long as a shift in the industry environment is likely to hit Europe’s performance in the coming quarters. The main question that remains is...