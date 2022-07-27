Uncertainties multiply for Tata Steel

Strange as it may seem, Tata Steel’s European business was the star performer of the June quarter, rescuing the company from a decline in EBITDA. Europe has typically lagged India and pulled down overall performance in many quarters. Ebitda stands for earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization. But its new stardom may not last for long as a shift in the industry environment is likely to hit Europe’s performance in the coming quarters. The main question that remains is...
Moneycontrol Pro Panorama | Will Zomato deliver profit anytime soon?
Jul 26, 2022 / 04:14 PM IST
In today’s edition of Moneycontrol Pro Panorama: Axis Bank presses profit button, UltraTech faces margin test, RBI’s rupee firefight, inflation endgame and moreRead Now
To read the full story, Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO
Access the exclusive stories, weekly investment ideas and daily technical calls in an Ad free experience
Already a member? Sign in
Limited Period offer on Moneycontrol PRO. Subscribe to PRO and get up to
Ad free experience
Experience a non-intrusive navigation and faster response in the ad free mode
Sharpest Opinions
Access to 230+ exclusive stories per month from our editorial and Experts
+
Have a Global edge with access to content from world renowned experts and journalist
Actionable Insights
Access to 40+ weekly investment ideas including 4 daily technical calls
Virtual Events
Exclusive access to live webinars from market experts on trading and investment strategies
Newsletters
Daily and weekly insights bundled and sent to your inbox to keep you ahead in the race.
Get upto 50% discount on limited period offers