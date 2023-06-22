TVS Motor: manoeuvring a winning playbook

Highlights TVS Motor is clawing back market share across segments Overall market share is 16.9 per cent, a close No.3 to HMSI Strategy to fill product gaps worked well Premiumisation translated into higher blended realisation Robust performance and stock price rally makes it an outlier Risks to valuation from EVs, sluggish rural sales, slowdown in exports are posers After a prolonged period of sluggishness, TVS Motor Company is on an overdrive, gaining ground in every segment that it operates in. From traditional mopeds to sporty motorcycles,...