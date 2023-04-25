English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Register now: Join us for AWS|INTEL presents TRANSFORMING A BILLION LIVES, a virtual conclave on Tuesday, 25th April 2023 | 3.00pm onwards
    you are here: HomeNewsOpinion

    Traders have little to fear from artificial intelligence

    Artificial Intelligence may indeed hurt some traders but algos have already done half the work. Trading strategies that require human intervention and long-term investors don’t need to worry, yet

    Vijay Bhambwani
    April 25, 2023 / 08:47 AM IST
    Traders have little to fear from artificial intelligence

    Long term traders and investors will feel the least impact from the threat of AI. Their object is to compound their wealth with buy-and-hold decisions. (Source: Shutterstock)

    Dear Reader, It has been a few months since OpenAI unleashed its artificial intelligence product named ChatGPT. The initial curiosity and admiration is now being replaced by fear. There are not-so-unfounded fears about AI (artificial intelligence) rendering humans jobless and disrupting society. News reports of ChatGPT clearing medical and legal Bar exams are triggering panic among traders who think they may be next! It is not the first time that discretionary traders (traders who determine their trades manually) have perceived a...

    • PRO Panorama

      Moneycontrol Pro Panorama | A capital idea whose time is coming

      Apr 24, 2023 / 03:44 PM IST

      In today’s edition of Moneycontrol Pro Panorama: IT sector in middle of perfect storm, SEBI clarifies issue on insider trading, ...

      Read Now

    To read the full story, Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO

    Access the exclusive stories, weekly investment ideas and daily technical calls in an Ad free experience

    View Plans

    Already a member? Sign in

    Limited Period offer on Moneycontrol PRO. Subscribe to PRO and get up to

    50% OFF

    What Do You Get

    • Ad free experience

      Experience a non-intrusive navigation and faster response in the ad free mode

    • Sharpest Opinions

      Access to 230+ exclusive stories per month from our editorial and Experts

    • +

      Have a Global edge with access to content from world renowned experts and journalist

    • Actionable Insights

      Access to 40+ weekly investment ideas including 4 daily technical calls

    • Virtual Events

      Exclusive access to live webinars from market experts on trading and investment strategies

    • Newsletters

      Daily and weekly insights bundled and sent to your inbox to keep you ahead in the race.

    View Offers

    Get upto 50% discount on limited period offers