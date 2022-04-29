Trade test awaits India-EU Tech Council

Representational Image. Source: Reuters

Geopolitics, rather than commerce, is increasingly becoming the cornerstone of international cooperation. The latest interaction between Indian and European leaders bears testimony to this trend. Even as New Delhi and Brussels remain engaged in talks for a free trade deal, India and the European Union (EU) are now exploring ways to extend and strengthen the cooperation between the two sides beyond commercial ties. Earlier this week, President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen met Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New...