    Live: Donald Trump Jr On India’s Decade, China’s Role, Investments
    Time to untangle regulatory knots for directors’ remuneration

    Regulating directors’ remuneration has been taken to extremes, an area where liberalisation has not made much inroads. There’s an urgent need for reform 

    Jayant Thakur
    December 14, 2022 / 09:17 AM IST
    Connection of remuneration with net profits is outdated and even wrong and could even tempt management to show higher profits. (Representative image)

    The remuneration payable to directors, particularly working directors, is an overregulated part of law relating to companies. It becomes worse for directors of listed companies where SEBI chips in with its own twists, making the provisions more complex. Part of the reason for this is history of company law in India and the earlier governing socialist philosophy of limiting remuneration and also micro-meddling of government in business matters. However, globalization has brought an end to both and nine-figure salaries...

