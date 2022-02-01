Thrust on multimodal logistics will yield long-term benefits for rail

Budget 2022-23 emphasised the government’s focus on facilitating seamless movement of goods (and people) and improving logistics efficiency. As part of the plan, the government will formulate a master plan for road expressways. Railways will develop one hundred cargo terminals for multimodal logistics in the next three years. Separately, the government plans to award contracts for implementation of multimodal logistics parks at four locations through public private partnership. Multimodal logistics involve movement of goods through multiple modes of transportation--road, rail...