English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsOpinion

    Threads vs Twitter: newcomer will struggle to reel in its rival

    Can Mark Zuckerberg’s Meta adapt its new service quickly enough to out-run Elon Musk’s network?

    Financial Times
    ©The Financial Times Limited 2020 Jul 7, 2023 / 10:53 AM IST
    All Rights Reserved. FT and Financial Times are trademarks of the Financial Times Limited Not to be redistributed, copied or modified in any way.
    Threads vs Twitter: newcomer will struggle to reel in its rival

    Threads is a bare-bones take on a microblogging service that has little to distinguish itself. (Source: Bloomberg)

    Richard Waters There is an iron law of social networks: No new network can succeed by simply copying what came before. It takes something different to captivate attention and spark new forms of behaviour, whether that is Snapchat’s disappearing messages, Pinterest’s image boards or TikTok’s scrolling videos. Judged by that standard, Threads, the new Twitter challenger Meta launched this week, should be dead on arrival. A standalone app billed as an extension of Instagram, Threads is a bare-bones take on a...

    • PRO Panorama

      Moneycontrol Pro Panorama | Tech gets wings

      Jul 6, 2023 / 03:48 PM IST

      In today’s edition of Moneycontrol Pro Panorama: SCO fails to meet India’s objectives, credit growth in private banks improves...

      Read Now

    To read the full story, Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO

    Access the exclusive stories, weekly investment ideas and daily technical calls in an Ad free experience

    View Plans

    Already a member? Sign in

    Limited Period offer on Moneycontrol PRO. Subscribe to PRO and get up to

    50% OFF

    What Do You Get

    • Ad free experience

      Experience a non-intrusive navigation and faster response in the ad free mode

    • Sharpest Opinions

      Access to 230+ exclusive stories per month from our editorial and Experts

    • +

      Have a Global edge with access to content from world renowned experts and journalist

    • Actionable Insights

      Access to 40+ weekly investment ideas including 4 daily technical calls

    • Virtual Events

      Exclusive access to live webinars from market experts on trading and investment strategies

    • Newsletters

      Daily and weekly insights bundled and sent to your inbox to keep you ahead in the race.

    View Offers

    Get upto 50% discount on limited period offers