The world is starting to hate the Fed

Biden’s $1.9tn stimulus — the American Rescue Plan — threw fuel on an inflationary fire that is coming back to haunt Democrats

Edward Luce A French leader once called the dollar America’s “exorbitant privilege”. Today’s world might go for blunter language. Vector of pain, anyone? Green monster? Whatever we call it, the strong dollar’s victims have one culprit in mind — the Federal Reserve. Even Josep Borrell, the EU’s foreign policy chief, is joining in. This week he warned that the Fed was exporting recession in the same way the euro crisis was imposed by Germany’s post-2008 dictates. Much of the world is...