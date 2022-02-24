English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    UPCOMING EVENT:Attend Traders Carnival Live, 6 days 15 sessions. Early bird offer ending soon. Rs.999/- exclusive for Moneycontrol Pro subscribers. Register now!
    you are here: HomeNewsOpinion

    The West must show greater resolve over Russia’s aggression

    The experience of Moscow’s aggression towards Ukraine in 2014 suggested Russia’s president will push as far as he can

    Financial Times
    ©The Financial Times Limited 2020 Feb 24, 2022 / 12:27 PM IST
    All Rights Reserved. FT and Financial Times are trademarks of the Financial Times Limited Not to be redistributed, copied or modified in any way.
    The West must show greater resolve over Russia’s aggression

    Vladimir Putin (File image)

    The editorial board Europe has been thrust into its most dangerous security crisis since the second world war. President Vladimir Putin’s decision to recognise Ukraine’s breakaway eastern regions and order in Russian troops as “peacekeepers” is more than just an unprovoked invasion. Along with his televised comments on Monday night, it signals a denial of Ukraine’s right to exist. It strikes at the heart of the post-Cold war settlement that allows all European states to choose their own destinies. It...

    • PRO Panorama

      Moneycontrol Pro Panorama | SEBI’s margin move may make life hard for retail investor

      Feb 23, 2022 / 03:19 PM IST

      In today's edition of Moneycontrol Pro Panorama: How oil will behave, the chip pain, Chart of the Day, UP poll fireworks, and more

      Read Now

    To read the full story, Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO

    Access the exclusive stories, weekly investment ideas and daily technical calls in an Ad free experience

    View Plans

    Already a member? Sign in

    Limited Period offer on Moneycontrol PRO. Subscribe to PRO and get up to

    50% OFF

    What Do You Get

    • Ad free experience

      Experience a non-intrusive navigation and faster response in the ad free mode

    • Sharpest Opinions

      Access to 230+ exclusive stories per month from our editorial and Experts

    • +

      Have a Global edge with access to content from world renowned experts and journalist

    • Actionable Insights

      Access to 40+ weekly investment ideas including 4 daily technical calls

    • Virtual Events

      Exclusive access to live webinars from market experts on trading and investment strategies

    • Newsletters

      Daily and weekly insights bundled and sent to your inbox to keep you ahead in the race.

    View Offers

    Get upto 50% discount on limited period offers