MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Life Insurance Made Simple - Season2
  • Finity
  • Investmentor
  • Hitachi Energy
  • Managing Diabetes With Ayurveda
  • Finq
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • Waterfield
  • New Horaizon
  • Autodesk
  • Mirae
  • Sanjeevani
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • India Inc On the Move
  • Headwinds and Tailwinds
  • Sustainability 100+
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
UPCOMING EVENT:Know how Global Investing can be spread beyond the US markets by joining an engaging webinar on November 30, 11:30 a.m.
you are here: HomeNewsOpinion

‘The virus is always searching for its next move’: Why science is alert to new variants

The question of whether a more deadly vaccine-resistant strain could replace the dominant Delta variant is one that is keeping scientists and health officials on their toes

Financial Times
November 26, 2021 / 11:42 AM IST
‘The virus is always searching for its next move’: Why science is alert to new variants

Representative image

Oliver Barnes, Donato Paolo Mancini and John Burn-Murdoch in London Researchers who track coronavirus mutations have spent the week poring over the details of a new variant detected this month in Botswana. It is the latest in an ever-growing line of more than 1,500 recognised lineages of the Sars-Cov-2 virus to emerge since the pandemic began. In a sign of the anxiety over the threat from new variants, the UK and Israel on Thursday evening imposed travel restrictions on a group...

  • PRO Panorama

    Moneycontrol Pro Panorama | Ban on cryptos? The jury is out

    Nov 25, 2021 / 04:55 PM IST

    In today’s edition of Moneycontrol Pro Panorama: Tax dynamics and tech biggies, a hyper-growth bet, the Eastern Window, Fed’s inflation challenge and more

    Read Now

To read the full story, Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO

Access the exclusive stories, weekly investment ideas and daily technical calls in an Ad free experience

View Plans

Already a member? Sign in

Limited Period offer on Moneycontrol PRO. Subscribe to PRO and get up to

50% OFF

What Do You Get

  • Ad free experience

    Experience a non-intrusive navigation and faster response in the ad free mode

  • Sharpest Opinions

    Access to 230+ exclusive stories per month from our editorial and Experts

  • +

    Have a Global edge with access to content from world renowned experts and journalist

  • Actionable Insights

    Access to 40+ weekly investment ideas including 4 daily technical calls

  • Virtual Events

    Exclusive access to live webinars from market experts on trading and investment strategies

  • Newsletters

    Daily and weekly insights bundled and sent to your inbox to keep you ahead in the race.

View Offers

Get upto 50% discount on limited period offers