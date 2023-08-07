The superconductivity gold rush: the buzz about LK 99

The problem always has been that so far, superconductivity has only been demonstrated in extremely low temperatures or very high pressures or a combination of both -- which makes it impractical for normal engineering and life

Highlights Superconductivity is a term used when a material stops resisting current and allows it to be transmitted with no loss of energy in the process A research paper claims that a compound they made from copper, phosphorous, oxygen and lead – and dubbed LK99 – showed superconductivity at room temperature and ambient pressure Any such material would not just revolutionise power transmission but has implications in a range of areas from energy storage to computing power The LK99 paper has not been...