English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Upcoming Webinar:Watch a panel of experts discuss: Challenges of continuously evolving regulation for Cryptocurrency, on 7th July at 3pm. Register Now
    you are here: HomeNewsOpinion

    The scary prospect of pauperisation of small savers 

    If economic compulsions demand a status quo on small savings rates, the government should think of other measures to shield senior citizens and retirees from the price punch   

    Abhijit Kumar Dutta
    July 07, 2022 / 08:52 AM IST
    The scary prospect of pauperisation of small savers 

    Representative image

    Small savers are crestfallen. The central government has dashed their hope of earning a little bit more on their investment kitty by keeping the interest rates on small savings deposits unchanged for the second quarter (July-September) of the current financial year. The rate status quo comes at a time retail inflation is burning big holes in the pockets of senior citizens and retirees who comprise a sizeable chunk of the small-saving community. With the continuing price spiral already pushing their real returns...

    • PRO Panorama

      Moneycontrol Pro Panorama | Commodity crush

      Jul 6, 2022 / 05:56 PM IST

      In today’s edition of Moneycontrol Pro Panorama: Marico update says a lot, auto sales have miles to go, flight path turns choppy for airlines and more

      Read Now

    To read the full story, Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO

    Access the exclusive stories, weekly investment ideas and daily technical calls in an Ad free experience

    View Plans

    Already a member? Sign in

    Limited Period offer on Moneycontrol PRO. Subscribe to PRO and get up to

    50% OFF

    What Do You Get

    • Ad free experience

      Experience a non-intrusive navigation and faster response in the ad free mode

    • Sharpest Opinions

      Access to 230+ exclusive stories per month from our editorial and Experts

    • +

      Have a Global edge with access to content from world renowned experts and journalist

    • Actionable Insights

      Access to 40+ weekly investment ideas including 4 daily technical calls

    • Virtual Events

      Exclusive access to live webinars from market experts on trading and investment strategies

    • Newsletters

      Daily and weekly insights bundled and sent to your inbox to keep you ahead in the race.

    View Offers

    Get upto 50% discount on limited period offers