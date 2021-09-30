The road ahead for Godrej Consumer’s Indonesia business

Godrej Consumer Products’ Indonesia business has been a tough nut to crack. After its June quarter results, a presentation made to investors notes the company grew in all international markets except Indonesia, where growth was zero percent in constant currency terms. In foreign currency terms, growth was slightly better at 1 percent. Indonesia is an important market, contributing to 14 percent of Godrej Consumer’s sales. It was one of Godrej’s significant acquisitions and not only delivered good growth after being...