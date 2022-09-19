The race to reinvent the space station

Sep 19, 2022 / 12:48 PM ISTAll Rights Reserved. FT and Financial Times are trademarks of the Financial Times Limited Not to be redistributed, copied or modified in any way.

The International Space Station (ISS) photographed by Expedition 56 crew members from a Soyuz spacecraft after undocking, October 4, 2018. (Image: NASA/Roscosmos/REUTERS/File)

Peggy Hollinger, Clive Cookson and Ian Bott in London At the end of August a parcel arrived from outer space for a small Connecticut-based biotech company called LambdaVision. Inside the shoebox-sized package were samples of a protein-based film that the company hopes will one day be the basis of an artificial retina to restore sight to people blinded by age or genetic disease. The film was created some 420km above Earth, on the International Space Station, where the microgravity environment allows...