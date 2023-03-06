English
    The need for a consumption-led growth strategy

    The current trickle-down economics is not working for the masses of the population. We need to transform workers into consumers to broaden the market

    Sashi Sivramkrishna
    March 06, 2023 / 09:07 AM IST
    More daunting is the growing concern not just in India but the world over that even high real GDP per capita does not automatically eliminate poverty and deprivation.

    Highlights  Even high real GDP per capita does not automatically eliminate poverty and deprivation  Market concentration is increasingly the norm  The trickle-down growth strategy has not worked for the masses  There is a chronic shortage of effective demand because the size of the market is limited  A more equitable development strategy is needed  The working class must be transformed into consumers in order to achieve growth and development  In India, state interventions through universal basic income or job guarantee programs will have to play an indispensable...

