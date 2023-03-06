The need for a consumption-led growth strategy

More daunting is the growing concern not just in India but the world over that even high real GDP per capita does not automatically eliminate poverty and deprivation.

Highlights Even high real GDP per capita does not automatically eliminate poverty and deprivation Market concentration is increasingly the norm The trickle-down growth strategy has not worked for the masses There is a chronic shortage of effective demand because the size of the market is limited A more equitable development strategy is needed The working class must be transformed into consumers in order to achieve growth and development In India, state interventions through universal basic income or job guarantee programs will have to play an indispensable...