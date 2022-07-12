The mystery of how quantitative tightening will affect markets

Jul 12, 2022 / 09:23 AM ISTAll Rights Reserved. FT and Financial Times are trademarks of the Financial Times Limited Not to be redistributed, copied or modified in any way.

Representative image (Source: ShutterStock)

Katie Martin in London and Colby Smith in Washington Central banks are starting to shrink their balance sheets, but fund managers say they have no clue as to how QT will play out June was not a great month to be a fund manager. Global stocks fell 8.8 per cent, the second-biggest drop in a decade. Bonds, meanwhile, are on track for the worst year since 1865. The bludgeoning came from several directions — first the rapid ascent of interest rates and then...