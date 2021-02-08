Message from PM Modi’s Rajya Sabha speech: Reforms will continue and none will be left behind

File image: Prime Minister Narendra Modi holds a face mask as he attends a a rally at Sivsagar in Assam, India on January 23, 2021. (Image: AP Photo/Anupam Nath)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi replied to the Motion of Thanks to the President’s Address in the joint session of Parliament on February 8 in the Rajya Sabha. In his 75-minute-long speech, Modi crystallised and encapsulated his government’s achievements and vision for the country.

That Modi is an orator and communicator par excellence is established, especially in the past six years, and his speech in the upper house had a measured restraint which only amplified the gravity of the speech and topics he dealt upon.

What comes across clearly in the Prime Minister’s reply is that his government is committed in its reform goals, and would want the fruits of development to reach one and all, especially sections which have traditionally been left behind by previous governments, such as the poor, the marginalised, the small farmers, etc.

To better understand, and appreciate, the speech, it is important to look at the sequence of events that have unfolded in the recent past.

The Union government has been facing stiff resistance from sections of farmers demanding that it withdraw the three farm reform laws passed late last year. Several rounds of talks have failed and peaceful protests which had been on for weeks together turned violent on January 26 in the nation’s capital. Opposition parties have joined cause with the agitating farmers and the negative international press has further muddied the waters.

All this at a time when a pandemic is threatening the health and economic wellbeing of the nation.

It is with this in the background that Modi stressed on the need to have hope and positivity, and the need to believe in India’s ability to lead in these uncertain times. He said that in 2047, when India celebrates 100 years of its Independence, such hopes and dreams will play an important role.

His speech stressed on how India when it fought COVID-19 together was able to avert a catastrophe — and in the process earned respect from world nations. He stressed on how India was able to fight the threats of smallpox and more recently, polio. A theme throughout his speech was the importance to believe in India, in its ability to deliver and its ability to be self-reliant (Aatmanirbhar).

The uniqueness of Indian democracy was highlighted. Modi stressed that it was not based on western constructs, but was Indian in its root form. He also took the opportunity to highlight the achievements in foreign direct investment, about the prospects of a double digit growth, about the record high forex reserves, about the high Internet penetration, and high volumes of digital transactions.

He also mentioned in passing about India’s defence capabilities through its “surgical strikes”.

Modi acknowledged that there were challenges before the country, and said that the key question was whether we wanted to be a part of the solution to such challenges, or be a part of the problem. He referred to the Opposition by saying that politics would continue as long as one chose to be a part of the problem; development, on the other hand, would take place if we choose to be a part of the solution.

Modi’s stress on the various initiatives for the farmers, especially the small farmer, was a highlight of the speech. These included the Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana, the Pradhan Mantri Samman Nidhi Yojana, soil health cards, neem-coating urea, pension for small farmers, the Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana, and the Kisan Rail, and the Kisan Udaan.

With this speech Modi has not only backed his government’s resolve to go ahead with farm reforms, but has also taken away from those opposing these laws the excuse that these legislation are anti-farmer.