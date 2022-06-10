The market see-sawed after MPC announcement. Why?

Last month, the MPC surprised the markets by delivering an off-cycle rate-hike of 40 bps. The Nifty retaliated by correcting nearly 400 points in a single day, and around 1300 points within the next ten days. In contrast, this Wednesday, the RBI swam with the stream and delivered a 50 bps rate-hike in line with expectations. The markets still corrected though. It is worth noting, however, that the knee-jerk reaction to the move was quite positive – Nifty rose by...