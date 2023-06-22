The Green Pivot: World can’t do without carbon, but it can do with less

Carbon is the fourth most abundant element in the universe by mass and the second most abundant element in the human body after oxygen

Highlights Carbon is the fourth most abundant element in the universe by mass Carbon is the basis of all known life forms, as it forms the backbone of organic molecules Changes in carbon cycle due to human activities is causing global warming Exploration of cleaner energy options are needed to deal with climate change Carbon cannot be completely removed but its presence must be regulated Not everything that’s carbon is a bad word. Climate change does not mean that we humans can live without carbon...