The Green Pivot: One earth, one life — Four sectors that companies need to focus on for ESG push

Most of the well-known business houses in India have set their Net-Zero/Carbon-Neutrality goals as growing responsibly is the only way to succeed in current times

Shailesh Tyagi Climate change impacts are at a global scale. From drastic shifts in weather patterns, rising sea levels, forest fires, floods and droughts to shortage of food and risk to life from pollution and green house gases, climate change begs for drastic action by nations and people on a global scale. Last year, the UN Climate Change Conference in Glasgow (COP26) brought together world leaders and scores of participants that focused on plans, programmes and action to alleviate the emerging crisis and make...