The Green Pivot | Inox Wind’s investors are ignoring project execution risks

Shares of Inox Wind gained about 3 percent on Monday, rising 3.9 times from January 2020. The company won a 150-megawatt (MW) project, to be executed on a turnkey basis. The new project adds to Inox’s consolidated order book of 1,276 MW as of last quarter (Q2 FY22) which has the potential to generate revenue of Rs 7,500 crore over the next two years. (image) That is a marked improvement in outlook from 2017, when an abrupt shift to auction-based capacity additions...