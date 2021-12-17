The Green Pivot: Address discom distress to meet clean power target

Representative image

The weakest link in India’s power circuit can turn out to be the biggest shocker for the country’s ambitious green energy drive. For years, it’s been an open secret that the huge payment obligations of electricity distribution companies (discoms) are responsible for most of the ills that beset the conventional power sector. Things have now come to such a pass that the low-voltage performance of discoms is threatening to short-circuit the sunrise renewable energy (RE) space, casting a shadow on...