The FMCG sector’s defensive shield has a weak spot

PLI scheme for food processing

In recent weeks, the spectre of a broad market meltdown caused by FII selling in the run-up to taper has raised a question of whether FMCG stocks could benefit from a defensive tag. So far, there’s no sign of that happening. From a month ago, the BSE FMCG index is down by 5 percent, much more than the broad market decline of 2.9 percent. Investors are probably giving more importance to inflation cutting into the sector’s growth. Both the government...