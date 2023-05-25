English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Upcoming Event : Moneycontrol & Property Share present a webinar on Current Investment Landscape - Opportunities and Challenges on Thursday, 25th May 2023 | 5 pm onwards.
    you are here: HomeNewsOpinion

    The EU learns some hard energy lessons

    While the EU will make disapproving noises about Indian refiners buying Russian oil and exporting the refined products to EU, it is unlikely to do anything more, simply because it benefits from the arrangement

    Prosenjit Datta
    May 25, 2023 / 08:44 AM IST
    The EU learns some hard energy lessons

    The Ukraine-Russia conflict has been a rude awakening for the EU’s energy planners. It is not just about oil or gas – the EU has had to reassess its position regarding coal and lithium as well.

    The difference of opinion between the European Union (EU) and India got a fair amount of coverage in newspapers recently. In answer to a query by the Financial Times, EU foreign and security policy chief Josep Borrell had said that Brussels was aware of Indian refiners buying large quantities of Russian crude – and processing it before selling the end products to the European countries. He had said that the EU should act to stop this practice. These comments...

    • PRO Panorama

      Moneycontrol Pro Panorama | Japan's day in the sun

      May 24, 2023 / 02:35 PM IST

      In today’s edition of Moneycontrol Pro Panorama: NCLAT order implications for aircraft lessors, Fintechs have underperformed in ...

      Read Now

    To read the full story, Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO

    Access the exclusive stories, weekly investment ideas and daily technical calls in an Ad free experience

    View Plans

    Already a member? Sign in

    Limited Period offer on Moneycontrol PRO. Subscribe to PRO and get up to

    50% OFF

    What Do You Get

    • Ad free experience

      Experience a non-intrusive navigation and faster response in the ad free mode

    • Sharpest Opinions

      Access to 230+ exclusive stories per month from our editorial and Experts

    • +

      Have a Global edge with access to content from world renowned experts and journalist

    • Actionable Insights

      Access to 40+ weekly investment ideas including 4 daily technical calls

    • Virtual Events

      Exclusive access to live webinars from market experts on trading and investment strategies

    • Newsletters

      Daily and weekly insights bundled and sent to your inbox to keep you ahead in the race.

    View Offers

    Get upto 50% discount on limited period offers