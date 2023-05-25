The EU learns some hard energy lessons

The Ukraine-Russia conflict has been a rude awakening for the EU’s energy planners. It is not just about oil or gas – the EU has had to reassess its position regarding coal and lithium as well.

The difference of opinion between the European Union (EU) and India got a fair amount of coverage in newspapers recently. In answer to a query by the Financial Times, EU foreign and security policy chief Josep Borrell had said that Brussels was aware of Indian refiners buying large quantities of Russian crude – and processing it before selling the end products to the European countries. He had said that the EU should act to stop this practice. These comments...