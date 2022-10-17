The Eastern Window: Xi Jinping looks opposed to requests for policy changes in his 3rd term

A third term means further consolidation in Xi Jinping's power and signals a continuation of China’s domestic and foreign policies (File photo)

Highlights Xi’s speech at the Communist Party’s 20th National Congress shows no change in policies There may be no change in the COVID restrictions The restrictions are affecting the Chinese economy The party spokesman indicated a more conciliatory tone with the US Several members of the party are unhappy with Xi’s intransigent stand The effort is to ensure gradual change so that Xi does not suffer any loss of face It remains to be seen whether the reformists are able to get some seats in the...