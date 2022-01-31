The Eastern Window | Why the Budget should address Aatmanirbhar pitfalls

Finance Minister Nirmala Sithraman is set to announce the Union Budget 2022 on February 1. This year will be Sitharaman's fourth Budget after 2019, 2020 and 2021. She had read out the Budget from a tablet last year in parliament. (Illustration: Moneycontrol)

One of the interesting aspects of multiple elections at the central and state levels is the changing focus on different issues which allows the ruling party to modify its stance on certain matters. Thus, the Aatmanirbhar Bharat movement, which appeared critical in 2020, is a much less pressing issue at this stage. Whatever its economic content, the movement made a lot of sense as a response to China’s border incursions, and as an outcry against dependence on Chinese goods. Questions...