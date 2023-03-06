The Eastern Window: What to expect from China’s ‘Two Sessions’

Chinese PM Li Keqiang has completed two terms and did not get a third one (file image)

Highlights China has targeted 5% GDP growth in 2023 After three years of the pandemic, the government will focus on economic stability. The decision-making process in the Chinese parliament is tightly controlled by the government. Several new appointments including that of the Premier are expected over the next week President Xi Jinping’s close aide, Li Qiang, is expected to be made the next Premier China is expected to scale down its campaign against privately run tech companies Beijing is preparing for possible sanctions and an energy...