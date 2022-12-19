Representative image: Reuters

Highlights Chinese incursions are well-planned moves and not random incidents China is building more infrastructure along the border to prepare for future skirmishes and war China faces economic decline and disruptive moves from the US Without the China threat, India will have a lot of additional funds for development. Beijing does not want that to happen Any discussion about the India-China border dispute leads to queries about China’s motivation behind repeated incursions on the Indian border. All that Chinese troops achieve is to march a...