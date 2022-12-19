Highlights Chinese incursions are well-planned moves and not random incidents China is building more infrastructure along the border to prepare for future skirmishes and war China faces economic decline and disruptive moves from the US Without the China threat, India will have a lot of additional funds for development. Beijing does not want that to happen Any discussion about the India-China border dispute leads to queries about China’s motivation behind repeated incursions on the Indian border. All that Chinese troops achieve is to march a...
Moneycontrol Pro Panorama | India's economy may be flying higher than what the altimeter shows
Dec 16, 2022 / 03:48 PM IST
In today’s edition of Moneycontrol Pro Panorama: Inflation loses sting what's next for investors, cement sector is consolidating, India needs to up semiconductor game, how was your investments in 2022, and moreRead Now
To read the full story, Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO
Access the exclusive stories, weekly investment ideas and daily technical calls in an Ad free experience
Already a member? Sign in
Limited Period offer on Moneycontrol PRO. Subscribe to PRO and get up to
Ad free experience
Experience a non-intrusive navigation and faster response in the ad free mode
Sharpest Opinions
Access to 230+ exclusive stories per month from our editorial and Experts
+
Have a Global edge with access to content from world renowned experts and journalist
Actionable Insights
Access to 40+ weekly investment ideas including 4 daily technical calls
Virtual Events
Exclusive access to live webinars from market experts on trading and investment strategies
Newsletters
Daily and weekly insights bundled and sent to your inbox to keep you ahead in the race.
Get upto 50% discount on limited period offers