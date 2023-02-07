The Eastern Window: The Kafkaesque mystery of the Chinese balloon

In this photo provided by Chad Fish, the remnants of a large balloon drift above the Atlantic Ocean, just off the coast of South Carolina, with a fighter jet and its contrail seen below it, Saturday, Feb. 4, 2023.

Highlights Why did the Biden administration take seven days to arrive at a decision to shoot down the balloon? Why did the US not act on three earlier occasions when China sent balloons during the Trump administration? Why is another Chinese spy balloon now flying over Latin America? Is it all a lot of hot air? Franz Kafka would have been proud to have written the story of the Chinese balloon floating blithely over the United States of America sending US policy makers running...