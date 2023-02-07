English
Specials
    Upgrade

    Moneycontrol

    Budget 2023Budget 2023

    PARTNERS

    • Tata AIA Life Insurance
    • Hafele
    • Motilal Oswal
    • SMC Global Securities Limited
    • SBI Life
    • DSP Mutual Fund
    Upcoming Event : LeapToUnicorn - mentoring, networking and fundraising for startups. Register now
    you are here: HomeNewsOpinion

    The Eastern Window: The Kafkaesque mystery of the Chinese balloon

    The US has shot down a Chinese balloon hovering in its airspace. The incident raises a number of intriguing questions 

    Saibal Dasgupta
    February 07, 2023 / 08:26 AM IST
    The Eastern Window: The Kafkaesque mystery of the Chinese balloon

    In this photo provided by Chad Fish, the remnants of a large balloon drift above the Atlantic Ocean, just off the coast of South Carolina, with a fighter jet and its contrail seen below it, Saturday, Feb. 4, 2023.

    Highlights Why did the Biden administration take seven days to arrive at a decision to shoot down the balloon? Why did the US not act on three earlier occasions when China sent balloons during the Trump administration? Why is another Chinese spy balloon now flying over Latin America? Is it all a lot of hot air?  Franz Kafka would have been proud to have written the story of the Chinese balloon floating blithely over the United States of America sending US policy makers running...

    • PRO Panorama

      Moneycontrol Pro Panorama | Will the MPC signal a pause? 

      Feb 6, 2023 / 03:05 PM IST

      In today’s edition of Moneycontrol Pro Panorama: Market outlook for automakers gets a lift, will GST Council come up with wider ...

      Read Now

    To read the full story, Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO

    Access the exclusive stories, weekly investment ideas and daily technical calls in an Ad free experience

    View Plans

    Already a member? Sign in

    Limited Period offer on Moneycontrol PRO. Subscribe to PRO and get up to

    50% OFF

    What Do You Get

    • Ad free experience

      Experience a non-intrusive navigation and faster response in the ad free mode

    • Sharpest Opinions

      Access to 230+ exclusive stories per month from our editorial and Experts

    • +

      Have a Global edge with access to content from world renowned experts and journalist

    • Actionable Insights

      Access to 40+ weekly investment ideas including 4 daily technical calls

    • Virtual Events

      Exclusive access to live webinars from market experts on trading and investment strategies

    • Newsletters

      Daily and weekly insights bundled and sent to your inbox to keep you ahead in the race.

    View Offers

    Get upto 50% discount on limited period offers