The Eastern Window: The implications of the disappearance of China’s foreign minister 

Qin made drastic changes in China’s style of diplomacy in his short seven months as foreign minister

Highlights China had no foreign minister for a month after the former foreign minister Qin Gang vanished from the scene on June 25. The episode has damaged China’s image globally. President Xi Jinping may have been enraged because Qin failed to mount a strong response after Joe Biden called him a “dictator” What will change is the style of diplomacy that Qin introduced but the content of China’s foreign policy will not be altered. (image) Last May, former Chinese foreign minister Qin Gang told...