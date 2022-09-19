The Eastern Window | Key takeaways from the Samarkand summit

Prime Minister Narendra Modi attends the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) leaders' summit in Samarkand on September 16. (Image: AFP)

That PM Modi and China's Xi did not hold a bilateral meeting at the SCO summit signalled that the gap between the two on key issues remains significant - Both leaders sent a public message to Russia's Putin to end the war, a message he may not have liked - While the west may have united after the war in Ukraine left them with little choice, an anti-West alliance looks difficult to form - Each country's leader had their own interests in mind...