English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Open App
    Live: What Is Stagflation & Is India At Risk Right Now? | Explained
    you are here: HomeNewsOpinion

    The Eastern Window | Key takeaways from the Samarkand summit

    The SCO summit at Samarkand saw leaders of India, China and Russia pose for photo-ops together but their differences on key issues was only too evident 

    Saibal Dasgupta
    September 19, 2022 / 09:38 AM IST
    The Eastern Window | Key takeaways from the Samarkand summit

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi attends the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) leaders' summit in Samarkand on September 16. (Image: AFP)

    That PM Modi and China's Xi did not hold a bilateral meeting at the SCO summit signalled that the gap between the two on key issues remains significant - Both leaders sent a public message to Russia's Putin to end the war, a message he may not have liked - While the west may have united after the war in Ukraine left them with little choice, an anti-West alliance looks difficult to form - Each country's leader had their own interests in mind...

    • PRO Panorama

      Moneycontrol Pro Panorama | Market musings: It's all in the price

      Sep 16, 2022 / 03:41 PM IST

      In today’s edition of Moneycontrol Pro Panorama: Byju's — the cautionary tale, states non-contribution to GDP, TRAI losing the plot, the brouhaha around moonlighting, and more

      Read Now

    To read the full story, Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO

    Access the exclusive stories, weekly investment ideas and daily technical calls in an Ad free experience

    View Plans

    Already a member? Sign in

    Limited Period offer on Moneycontrol PRO. Subscribe to PRO and get up to

    50% OFF

    What Do You Get

    • Ad free experience

      Experience a non-intrusive navigation and faster response in the ad free mode

    • Sharpest Opinions

      Access to 230+ exclusive stories per month from our editorial and Experts

    • +

      Have a Global edge with access to content from world renowned experts and journalist

    • Actionable Insights

      Access to 40+ weekly investment ideas including 4 daily technical calls

    • Virtual Events

      Exclusive access to live webinars from market experts on trading and investment strategies

    • Newsletters

      Daily and weekly insights bundled and sent to your inbox to keep you ahead in the race.

    View Offers

    Get upto 50% discount on limited period offers