The Eastern Window | It's time India joined others in raising human rights issue in China

The US and some other democracies are considering a diplomatic boycott of the winter Olympics in Beijing on the question of human rights in Xinjiang, Tibet and Hong Kong

Saibal Dasgupta
November 22, 2021 / 09:42 AM IST
Chinese national flag flutters at the headquarters of a commercial bank on a financial street near the headquarters of the People's Bank of China, China's central bank, in central Beijing.

US President Joe Biden has said he is considering a diplomatic boycott of the Winter Olympic Games, which are due in Beijing less than a hundred days from now. British foreign secretary Liz Truss has said there is an “active discussion” in her government about whether Britain should follow suit. US House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi said the diplomatic boycott move was meant to draw attention to human rights violations of Uyghur Muslims in China. Tom Malinowski, vice-chair of...

