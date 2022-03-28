The Eastern Window: How world leaders are using Ukraine to serve their goals

File image: US President Joe Biden talks with France's President Emmanuel Macron and Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson ahead of an extraordinary summit at NATO (Reuters)

The world is a tizzy over Ukraine. But Russian soldiers on Ukraine’s streets and fleeing Ukrainians are not the only reasons for the political confusion and economic uncertainty emerging from there. At play are the political fears and ambitions of political leaders pulling the world in different directions, each in his unique way. Several world leaders are stirring up and using the crisis as a tool to serve their own purposes. (image) Leaders like Joe Biden of the US, Vladimir Putin...