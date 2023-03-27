The Eastern Window: China’s influence on Nepal ebbing after government change

Chinese President Xi Jinping. (File image)

Highlights: China gained and lost influence in Nepal in three short months. New allies fell apart and new relationships happened but Prachanda remained prime minister. China tried to take quick advantages by signing cross-border rail and other deals. A section of public opinion is still against India. India has hopefully learnt its lessons and taken the right steps to regain the lost relationship. China turned winner and then a loser in three short months in the quicksand of Nepali politics. Conversely, India and the US...