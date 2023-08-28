English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsOpinion

    The Eastern Window: China’s dominance over South China Sea seriously challenged

    The Philippines and Australia recently conducted a rare military drill to challenge China’s dominance over the South China Sea. This is of great importance to India which recently supported the Philippines’ claim over a part of the South China Sea, an important sea route.

    Saibal Dasgupta
    August 28, 2023 / 09:50 AM IST
    The Eastern Window: China’s dominance over South China Sea seriously challenged

    china

    Highlights: China’s dominance over the South China Sea is being challenged as the Philippines and Australia conduct a joint naval drill. India watching the situation closely. It has openly backed the Philippines against China. China worried that it would embolden other South Asian countries to rise against it. Indonesia is buying US arms to defend itself against China.     India is closely watching the unfolding drama in the South China Sea—an import sea cargo route—where China’s dominance is being challenged by The Philippines, Indonesia and...

    • PRO Panorama

      Moneycontrol Pro Panorama | There is no crash diet to get over inflation 

      Aug 25, 2023 / 03:13 PM IST

      In this edition of Moneycontrol Pro Panorama: Low interest rates a goal for debt sustainability, industrial growth needs more cred...

      Read Now

    To read the full story, Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO

    Access the exclusive stories, weekly investment ideas and daily technical calls in an Ad free experience

    View Plans

    Already a member? Sign in

    Limited Period offer on Moneycontrol PRO. Subscribe to PRO and get up to

    50% OFF

    What Do You Get

    • Ad free experience

      Experience a non-intrusive navigation and faster response in the ad free mode

    • Sharpest Opinions

      Access to 230+ exclusive stories per month from our editorial and Experts

    • +

      Have a Global edge with access to content from world renowned experts and journalist

    • Actionable Insights

      Access to 40+ weekly investment ideas including 4 daily technical calls

    • Virtual Events

      Exclusive access to live webinars from market experts on trading and investment strategies

    • Newsletters

      Daily and weekly insights bundled and sent to your inbox to keep you ahead in the race.

    View Offers

    Get upto 50% discount on limited period offers