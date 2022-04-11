English
    The Eastern Window: China’s clout in Pakistan comes under a cloud

    The new government is Pakistan might open the door to a strong whiff of American influence and severely curtail the clout China has built for itself. The question is whether Pakistan will continue to serve as a tool against India, be a showcase for China's Belt and Road program and the biggest buyer of Chinese arms

    Saibal Dasgupta
    April 11, 2022 / 09:03 AM IST
    China has several expectations from Pakistan. That is why it is extremely worried about the unstable political situation emerging from the ouster of the Imran Khan government. An uneasy alliance of opposition parties will take charge, but the parties must prove themselves in a general election by the end of the year. At the best of times, Chinese Communists are uncomfortable with the hurly burly of democratic politics. The present situation where Khan is accusing the United States of interfering...

