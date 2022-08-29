The Eastern Window: China stoops to save its companies from delisting in US

Representative Image (REUTERS/Tingshu Wang/File Photo)

China has finally buckled to pressures from the Securities Exchange Commission in the US. It is now allowing Chinese companies listed in the US to come clean about their business activities. The SEC recently intensified the process of delisting Chinese companies, which had refused to disclose necessary information to American auditors and regulators. China has now asked its companies to become transparent, after initially advising them to avoid informing foreign auditors. (image) This is a rare development because Chinese companies are...