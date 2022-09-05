The Eastern Window: Can India gain from UN report against human rights abuses in China? 

Representative Image (Image: Reuters)

The United Nations has opened a can of worms by issuing a report about slavery, extra-legal imprisonment, and torture of Uyghur Muslims in China’s western province of Xinjiang. The report will have both political and business implications, affecting countries and companies across the world. At least 80 foreign companies including major international companies like Nike, Airbnb, Tesla, Siemens, H&M, and Volkswagen, which have business relations with Xinjiang, have come under pressure from rights groups trying to force them to quit...