    The Eastern Window: Can India gain from UN report against human rights abuses in China? 

    The UN report accusing China of human rights abuses in the Xinjiang region has strong political and business implications. But India can hardly use it to shame China and gain a political advantage. Muslim countries are silent about it. It is not clear if western companies would pull out of Xinjiang

    Saibal Dasgupta
    September 05, 2022 / 08:51 AM IST
    Representative Image (Image: Reuters)

    The United Nations has opened a can of worms by issuing a report about slavery, extra-legal imprisonment, and torture of Uyghur Muslims in China’s western province of Xinjiang. The report will have both political and business implications, affecting countries and companies across the world. At least 80 foreign companies including major international companies like Nike, Airbnb, Tesla, Siemens, H&M, and Volkswagen, which have business relations with Xinjiang, have come under pressure from rights groups trying to force them to quit...

