The Eastern Window | Can China save its Belt and Road plan amid rising buyer’s remorse?

Chinese President Xi Jinping (File image)

An uncertain future looms ahead for China’s grandiose Belt and Road Initiative (BRI). President Xi Jinping faces a steep challenge to preserve his pet programme which has been fashioned as a diplomatic arm to gain global influence. It is also a route to expand Chinese exports. Many of the 165 beneficiary countries involved in the BRI now find themselves caught in a Chinese debt trap and are trying to get out of it. Several countries are also asking Beijing to...